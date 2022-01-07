Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT at $15.67

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 7,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,790. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $377.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

