Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 132,747 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of First Republic Bank worth $563,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $203.91. 16,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

