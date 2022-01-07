Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. 10,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,411. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

