Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

