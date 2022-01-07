The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.27.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $164.54. 29,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,152. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

