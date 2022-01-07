Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. 32,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,727. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

