City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $521.81

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.81 ($7.03) and traded as low as GBX 499 ($6.72). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.78), with a volume of 8,790 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.52.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($320,711.49).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

