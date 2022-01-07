Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.29

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.29 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 103.95 ($1.40). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 103.95 ($1.40), with a volume of 874 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £94.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Celtic Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

