Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.06

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and traded as high as $32.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 724 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

