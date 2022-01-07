Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.41

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and traded as high as $22.86. Olympus shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 43,382 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olympus Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

