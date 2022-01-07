Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $77.75 and a 52-week high of $103.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.