Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rises By 22.7%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.75. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.