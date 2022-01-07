D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 253,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

