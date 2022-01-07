Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Ventas posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

VTR stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

