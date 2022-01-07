American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 2,516 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 6,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,799. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

