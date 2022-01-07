American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,882. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

