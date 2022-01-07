Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $221.17. The stock had a trading volume of 131,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,819. The stock has a market cap of $425.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

