Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

