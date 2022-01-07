NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

