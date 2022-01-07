Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $302,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,210. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.