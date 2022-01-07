Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2024 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC opened at $397.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.88. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

