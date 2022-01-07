Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.