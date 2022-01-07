Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

