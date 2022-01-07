Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.33. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.