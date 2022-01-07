Mark R. Ziebell Sells 20,675 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $23.17 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.