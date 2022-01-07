GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

