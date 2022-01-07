GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GoHealth by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

