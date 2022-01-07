Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

