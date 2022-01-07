Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,259 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.19% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

