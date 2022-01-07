Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

