Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 14,720 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apple were worth $941,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

