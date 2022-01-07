Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 699 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

