Time New Bank Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $102,627.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

