Analysts Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 341,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,595. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,270,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

