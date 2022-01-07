HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.16 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $417.25 million and $36.16 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 417,188,454 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

