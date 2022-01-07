Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to “Buy”

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

