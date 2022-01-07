LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,275,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $429.60. The stock had a trading volume of 171,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,175. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

