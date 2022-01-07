PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in ENI by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

