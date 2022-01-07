PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

E stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

