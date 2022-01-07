Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.30 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,647 shares of company stock worth $94,273,434. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

