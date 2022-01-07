Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Domo worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 425.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.75. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

