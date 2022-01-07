Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report $45.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $110,000.00. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $31.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,357. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

