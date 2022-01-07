Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,181. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.28. Moody’s has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.