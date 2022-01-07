Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE LUG traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.64. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

