Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $48.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Immunic by 48.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,992. The company has a market capitalization of $255.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.