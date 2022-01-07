Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in December

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the November 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Optimi Health stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 23,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,618. Optimi Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

