LexaGene (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Shares Down 4.3%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.21 and last traded at 0.21. Approximately 145,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 124,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.39.

LexaGene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

