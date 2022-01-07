Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 36.6% in December

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 827,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $15,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

