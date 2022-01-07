Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.