Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.25. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

